Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Scores four in loss
Tavecchio made a 25-yard field goal, but missed from 48 yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles, when he also converted an extra point.
Tavecchio still hasn't reached double figures since Week 1, leaving him with just 77 points this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses one kick•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Just one point•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Tallies six points•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Should retain kicking role rest of way•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses lone field-goal attempt against Broncos•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Blanked against Patriots•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.