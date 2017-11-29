Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Should retain kicking role for rest of season
Tavecchio is expected to serve as the Raiders' kicker the rest of the season with Sebastian Janikowski (back) not slated to be activated from injured reserve, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Raiders opted to use their two designations for return from IR on defensive backs Obi Melifonwu and Antonio Hamilton (knee), with Tavecchio's strong showing this season likely influencing the team's decision not to activate Janikowski, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason. Tavecchio, who has converted 12 of 15 field goals this season, including three makes from 50-plus yards, will be an exclusive rights free agent after the season, but he should be cheaper for the Raiders to retain than Janikowski.
