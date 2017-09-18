Tavecchio made his lone field-goal attempt from 29 yards to go along with six extra-points in as many tries during Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.

Tavecchio remained perfect through the first two weeks of his NFL career as he converted on all seven of his overall attempts in Week 2. His total fantasy production took a slight hit with the Raiders finding the end zone six times against a struggling Jets defense, essentially reducing what could have been additional field-goal opportunites for Tavecchio. Oakland is slated to face a tougher test on the road against the Redskins in Week 3, while Tavecchio looks to maintain his recent success.