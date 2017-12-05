Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Tallies six points
Tavecchio made a 39-yard field goal and all three of his extra-point tries en route to six points in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants.
Tavecchio was perfect in Sunday's victory, which brought him to 67 points on the season.
