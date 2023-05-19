site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Greg Van Roten: Inks deal with Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
Roten signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Roten appeared in 16 games for the Bills last year, making four starts at center. The undrafted veteran out of Penn figures to compete for a depth role with the Raiders.
