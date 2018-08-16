Whalen has been working ahead of Ryan Switzer in the slot during training camp, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Head coach John Gruden said Whalen and Switzer were "neck-and-neck" in the competition for the slot, but it looks like Whalen has a legitimate shot at landing a starting role after signing with the team in March. Special teams production will likely play a role in who gets the spot, as both Whalen and Switzer have excelled as return men. Additionally, the Seth Roberts' return from an undisclosed injury adds another element to the competition.