Raiders' Griff Whalen: Chance to start at slot
Whalen has been working ahead of Ryan Switzer in the slot during training camp, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Head coach John Gruden said Whalen and Switzer were "neck-and-neck" in the competition for the slot, but it looks like Whalen has a legitimate shot at landing a starting role after signing with the team in March. Special teams production will likely play a role in who gets the spot, as both Whalen and Switzer have excelled as return men. Additionally, the Seth Roberts' return from an undisclosed injury adds another element to the competition.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....
-
Check out our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest two-quarterback mock draft and shows...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...