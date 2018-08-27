Raiders' Griff Whalen: Unlikely to play Week 1
Whalen (toe) isn't expected to play the season opener against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Gehlken added that Whalen passed Ryan Switzer in the pecking order before Switzer was traded to the Steelers. However, Whalen may have lost his chance at return man duties to Dwayne Harris. Without that job in hand, Whalen will work as a gunner on special teams with minimal offensive impact.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.