Whalen (toe) isn't expected to play the season opener against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Gehlken added that Whalen passed Ryan Switzer in the pecking order before Switzer was traded to the Steelers. However, Whalen may have lost his chance at return man duties to Dwayne Harris. Without that job in hand, Whalen will work as a gunner on special teams with minimal offensive impact.