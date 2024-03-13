Bryant has agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bryant is slated to replace Austin Hooper as the the veteran backup to 2023 second-round draft pick Michael Mayer (toe) in Vegas. After exceeding 200 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, Bryant had just 81 yards with the Browns in the 2023 regular season despite suiting up for all 17 games. He can make up to $4 million in 2024 with incentives.