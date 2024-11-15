Bryant (ankle) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Bryant was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, but his ankle injury was serious enough to prevent him from seeing the field Friday, and the 2020 fourth-round pick will be sidelined Sunday for the second time this season. With Bryant sidelined, Justin Shorter will serve as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end behind rookie starter Brock Bowers.