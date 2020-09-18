Ruggs (knee) wasn't spotted during the early portion of Friday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Ruggs looks in line to miss his second consecutive practice due to a knee injury sustained during the Raiders' win over Carolina in Week 1. He was able to return to the season opener after halftime, so there's reason for optimism that Ruggs will once again manage to play through the issue, but he'll likely need to upgrade to at least a limited session during Saturday's practice for any chance at suiting up against the Saints on Monday.