Ruggs secured two of his four targets for eight receiving yards during Sunday's 16-6 win against the Browns.

The No. 12 overall pick from April's draft has been a boom-bust option in his five appearances this season, though the majority of his outings have landed on the bust end of the spectrum. Ruggs enjoyed a 118-yard, one-touchdown outing during the Raiders' Week 5 upset of the defending champion Chiefs, but he's averaged a mere two catches and 25.5 receiving yards over his other four appearances. Hamstring and knee injuries held the rookie out Weeks 3 and 4, but even when he has been active, the results have been inconsistent.