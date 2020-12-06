Ruggs caught three of four targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Ruggs had a ball bounce off his hands for an interception on Vegas' opening drive and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, but those mistakes were overshadowed by the rookie speedster's game-winning 46-yard touchdown with five seconds to go. Left in single coverage with New York blitzing, Ruggs burned cornerback Lamar Jackson deep and hauled in an accurate pass from Derek Carr to keep the Raiders in the playoff hunt at 7-5. Ruggs' value is tied to his big-play ability, but showcasing those skills won't be as easy against the stingy Colts defense in Week 14.