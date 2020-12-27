Ruggs is listed as active Saturday against the Dolphins.
The Raiders placed Ruggs on the reserve/COVID list Dec. 15, which kept him sidelined Week 15 versus the Chargers. When he was activated from the list Thursday, coach Jon Gruden told Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News that Ruggs subsequently "looked good" at Thursday's session but didn't speculate on his availability for Saturday. Ruggs is suiting up for Week 16, but it remains to be seen what kind of snap and target count he can expect.
