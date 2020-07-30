Ruggs (thigh) called himself "100 percent" during a conference call Thursday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "I feel totally like myself, if not better," Ruggs said. "I'm ready to go."

Ruggs suffered a laceration to his thigh while helping a friend move back in May, requiring stitches and crutches to move about initially. That said, he mentioned he was "hard-headed" during his rehab, which amounted to doing more than his doctor's recommendation to get ahead of schedule in his recovery. Now healthy, Ruggs can set his sights on ramping his activity level with the strength and conditioning staff in the near future and on the practice field by mid-August.