Ruggs is listed as a starter on the Raiders' first unofficial depth chart.
Ruggs and fellow rookie Bryan Edwards are listed as starters alongside second-year pro Hunter Renfrow. Edwards profiles as a prototypical threat on the outside, while Renfrow took most of his snaps out of the slot in 2019. The Raiders initially intended for Ruggs to start in the slot, but in the wake of Tyrell Williams (shoulder) having suffered a season-ending labrum tear, he could instead have an opportunity to move around the field. Ruggs will get a favorable matchup to maximize mismatches with his blazing 4.27 speed during Sunday's season opener in Carolina.