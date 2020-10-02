site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Doubtful for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ruggs (knee/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
With Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) already ruled out and Ruggs' unlikely to play, Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones are in line to head the Raiders' Week 4 wide receiving corps.
