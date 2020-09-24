Ruggs was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to knee and hamstring injuries, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Though Ruggs showed up on the Raiders' initial Week 3 injury report, he was listed as a full participant Wednesday. The fact that he took a step back in his activity a day later is somewhat discouraging, but Ruggs would be able to alleviate most of the concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots by increasing his involvement during the team's final practice of the week Friday. Despite playing 49 of 80 offensive snaps in the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Saints, Ruggs managed only one four-yard reception across three targets.