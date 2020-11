Ruggs caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 37-12 win over the Broncos.

Ruggs finished with more than two receptions for the first time since Week 1, but the rookie also dropped what could have been a long touchdown early in Sunday's contest before the Raiders got out to a big lead. Nonetheless, Ruggs led his position group in playing time with 45 offensive snaps. He'll now face a Chiefs secondary that allowed him to catch two passes for 118 yards and a touchdown back in Week 5.