Ruggs (knee) is expected to suit up against the Saints on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ruggs is officially listed as questionable for Monday's contest due to the knee injury he sustained in Las Vegas' season opener, but it looks like the he'll managed to play through the issue. The Raiders likely won't release an official decision on Ruggs' availability until closer to kickoff at 8:15 PM ET, but if the rookie first-round pick is indeed able to take the field alongside fellow starters Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow, his versatility and big-play ability will make him a tempting fantasy option.