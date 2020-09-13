Ruggs hauled in three of his five targets for 55 yards in Week 1 against the Panthers.

Ruggs delivered the majority of his yardage halfway through the first quarter when he broke loose in the Panthers' secondary for a long 45-yard reception. He narrowly missed a touchdown as he was dragged down at the one-yard line. Despite being held relatively quiet otherwise, Ruggs did enough to flash the game-breaking ability he showcased during college at Alabama. He'll look to build on this performance in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Saints.