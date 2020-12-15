Ruggs caught three passes on as many targets for 18 yards and returned one kickoff for 24 yards in Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.

Ruggs caught 100 percent of his targets for just the second time all season, but he averaged only 6.0 yards per catch Sunday after posting a 3-84-1 line in Week 13 against the Jets. Fellow pass catchers Darren Waller, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow combined to see 26 total targets thrown their way, but Ruggs should factor back into the mix on Thursday Night Football against the Chargers.