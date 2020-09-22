Ruggs caught one of three targets for four yards in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Saints.

Ruggs was overthrown by quarterback Derek Carr on a deep shot early, and although he made just one grab for a minimal gain afterward, Ruggs' speed clearly made an impact drawing two defensive coverage penalties. That included an important pass interference flag late, helping the Raiders clinch their first victory. As long as his Week 1 knee issue doesn't resurface, look for Las Vegas to plan more ways to get the ball in Ruggs' hands ahead of this Sunday's game in New England.