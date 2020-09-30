Ruggs (hamstring/knee) is considered a "long shot" to play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Raiders will likely be without the services of two of their starting receivers Week 4, as rookie third-round pick Bryan Edwards (ankle) is also expected to be sidelined. Las Vegas will monitor Ruggs' activity in practices this week before deciding on his status for Sunday, but if both he and Edwards are out, the team would likely lean on Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones as its main options in three-receiver sets.