Ruggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Ruggs did manage to practice in limited fashion Saturday -- the first time he's taken part in practice this week -- which seems to reinforce the notion the speedy first-round pick could be active Monday. Sources close to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio also seem to echo that notion, though fantasy managers likely won't know Ruggs' official status until closer to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.