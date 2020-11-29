Ruggs caught three of his five targets for 56 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons. He also recovered a fumble from teammate Keisean Nixon.

Ruggs came down with an impressive 36-yard fourth-down reception over Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell on the final play of the first quarter, but he was unable to keep his feet in bounds and get the ball over the pylon. Las Vegas could not punch it in from Atlanta's three-yard line, ultimately settling for three points on the drive. Fantasy GMs invested in Ruggs have been constantly settling themselves, as the No. 12 overall draft choice has one touchdown on all season and just one outing of more than 55 receiving yards. If another breakout effort is coming, it may arrive Week 13 against the Jets. New York has allowed the third-most receiving yards to opposing wideouts thus far this season (2,189)