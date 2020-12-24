Ruggs has come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Per Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News, Ruggs practiced Thursday and looked good, according to coach Jon Gruden. As a result, Ruggs could return to action Saturday against the Dolphins, but his status for the contest has yet to be confirmed by the team.
