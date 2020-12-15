The Raiders placed Ruggs (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, ruling him out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Ruggs has either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who has. As a result, he'll log his second absence of his rookie season. With Ruggs on the pine, the Raiders will turn to Nelson Agholor, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones at wide receiver.
More News
-
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Held to 18 receiving yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Atones for miscues with winning TD•
-
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Makes marvelous fourth-down catch•
-
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Totals 17 yards on SNF•
-
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Drops deep pass Sunday•
-
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Posts another dud Sunday•