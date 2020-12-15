The Raiders placed Ruggs (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, ruling him out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ruggs has either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who has. As a result, he'll log his second absence of his rookie season. With Ruggs on the pine, the Raiders will turn to Nelson Agholor, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones at wide receiver.