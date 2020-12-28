Ruggs took one carry for seven yards, but he failed to catch either of his two targets in Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Ruggs was ineffective as a receiver in his return from the reserve/COVID list, but he still managed to log a customary 44 offensive snaps after missing Week 15. The pass-catching trio of Nelson Agholor, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow combined for 301 yards and a score on 15 total receptions, so it's a shame Ruggs couldn't benefit from quarterback Derek Carr's 9.88 yards per attempt effort. Ruggs should now be able to participate in a full week of practice ahead of the Raiders' season finale in Denver.