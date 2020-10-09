Ruggs (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
That said, the speedy rookie practiced in full both Thursday and Friday, which appears to set the stage for him to be active for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest. If he does return to action after missing two straight games, Ruggs will add a playmaking element to a wide receiver corps that also includes Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones. The Raiders have already ruled Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) out for Week 5.