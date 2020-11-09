Ruggs took his only carry for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers, but he failed to catch any of his three targets.

Ruggs has been silent as a receiver since the bye week with just four catches for 43 yards on 10 targets in three contests. Quarterback Derek Carr completed only 13 passes Sunday as the Raiders played with a lead for nearly the entirety of the second half, which didn't help Ruggs' case. Nonetheless, the rookie wideout played 39 of 50 offensive snaps and he figures to draw another start Week 10 against the Broncos.