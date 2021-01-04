Ruggs is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Ruggs secured all three of his targets for 38 yards before leaving the field, but he also fumbled on his only carry. Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones will stand to handle increased roles if Ruggs can't return Sunday.
