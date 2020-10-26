Ruggs secured two of three targets for 35 yards in the Raiders' 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie speedster was contained by the Buccaneers' improving secondary save for a 29-yard grab, leading to his second-lowest yardage tally of the four games he's suited up for. Ruggs has now seen only three targets apiece in each of his last three contests, so he remains very big-play-dependent for his fantasy production. He'll look to up his production versus a vulnerable Browns secondary in Week 8.