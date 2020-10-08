Ruggs (knee/hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Ruggs logged a limited session Wednesday, but his return to a full practice Thursday puts him in a position to return to action Sunday against the Chiefs following a two-game absence. He'll join a wide receiver corps in Week 5 that will also include Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones, with Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) seemingly unlikely to play this weekend. In that context, the speedy rookie's volume may be an issue, but his playmaking ability does give him a degree of fantasy upside any time that he suits up.