Ruggs (knee) secured two of three targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 40-32 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for nine yards.

Making his first appearance since Week 2, Ruggs put his stamp on the game with a 72-yard touchdown grab with 2:39 remaining in the first half. The rookie speedster also recorded a 46-yard grab on the afternoon and provided the Raiders with a downfield dimension they'd been missing in his absence. While he only saw three targets, Ruggs' final line is a testament to what he can do with even minimal opportunity. Ruggs wil now utilize the bye week to get even healthier ahead of a Week 7 home matchup against the Buccaneers.