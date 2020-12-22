Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he expects Ruggs (reserve/COVID-19 list) to return to the team facility by the end of the week, but the receiver's status for Saturday's game against the Dolphins has yet to be determined, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Gruden's comments suggest Ruggs is seemingly trending in the right direction physically after his initial placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 15, but the Raiders may not have a strong feeling about his readiness for game action until they get a chance to reassess him. While Ruggs was sidelined for last week's loss to the Chargers, Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards both saw uptick in their snap counts, but the duo combined for one nine-yard reception across two targets.