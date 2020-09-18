Ruggs (knee) didn't participate in Friday's practice.
Ruggs was unavailable for a second straight practice, and he'll need to get on the field in some capacity to have a shot at playing Monday versus the Saints. The rookie first-round pick finished his NFL debut with three receptions on five targets for 55 yards while rushing twice for 11 yards despite injuring his knee in the first half. If Ruggs ends up being ruled out, expect fellow rookie Bryan Edwards to be the de facto No. 1 wideout while Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor both get bumps in usage.