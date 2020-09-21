Ruggs (knee) is active for Monday's contest against the Saints.
Ruggs' knee injury wasn't revealed until he was held out of practice Thursday. The absence continued Friday, but returning to the field in a limited capacity Saturday paved the way for the rookie first-round pick to potentially suit up Week 2. Earlier Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ruggs was expected to play, and indeed that has come to pass. Look for Ruggs to work in conjunction with Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow as the top three wide receivers for Derek Carr.