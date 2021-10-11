Ruggs brought in all three targets for 51 yards in the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

On a lackluster day for the Raiders' passing attack, Ruggs posted his second consecutive three-catch tally. The speedster's receiving yardage total was second on the afternoon to that of Hunter Renfrow's, although it also marked the third straight time Ruggs' production in that category declined over that of the prior game. The second-year pro will look to reverse that unfavorable trend in a Week 6 road battle against the Broncos.