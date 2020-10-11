Ruggs (knee) is active Week 5 against the Chiefs.

Ruggs was able to practice in full both Thursday and Friday, but his status Sunday was still expected to come down to pregame warmups after entering the week with a questionable tag. It seems his activity in warmups was enough to get clearance, and Ruggs will return to action after back-to-back weeks on the sidelines. Opportunity does await with Bryan Edwards (ankle/foot) ruled out this week, though Ruggs will still be going up against a Kansas City that has been effective against opposing wide receivers this season. The Chiefs are giving up the least fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in standard formats, allowing just 42 total receptions and two touchdowns to the position through four games.