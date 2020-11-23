Ruggs caught his only target for five yards and he also took one carry for 12 rushing yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Ruggs once again was outproduced by fellow pass-catchers Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller, who combined for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions and 16 targets. Given his snap share consistently surpasses the 50-percent mark, it's disappointing to see Ruggs' lack of production continue on a night that quarterback Derek Carr manages to throw for 275 yards and three touchdowns on 31 pass attempts. The rookie receiver will look to bounce back Week 12 in a favorable matchup against the Falcons.