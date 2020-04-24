Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Vegas selects as first wideout

The Raiders selected Ruggs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 12th overall.

Ruggs (5-foot-11, 188) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb and former Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 Draft. Ruggs and his 4.27-second 40 speed will force defenses to approach the Raiders offense with an entirely different mentality, the big-play threat posed by Ruggs both deterring the blitz and opening up room underneath for the likes of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Ruggs is more likely to play decoy roles than Lamb or Jeudy and therefore is still probably ranked behind them in early fantasy projections, but Ruggs has major upside of his own, even outside of his decoy utility.