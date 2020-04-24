Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Vegas selects as first wideout
The Raiders selected Ruggs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 12th overall.
Ruggs (5-foot-11, 188) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb and former Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 Draft. Ruggs and his 4.27-second 40 speed will force defenses to approach the Raiders offense with an entirely different mentality, the big-play threat posed by Ruggs both deterring the blitz and opening up room underneath for the likes of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Ruggs is more likely to play decoy roles than Lamb or Jeudy and therefore is still probably ranked behind them in early fantasy projections, but Ruggs has major upside of his own, even outside of his decoy utility.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Justin Herbert to the Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers present a great opportunity for Justin Herbert once he beats out Tyrod...
-
Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is the new face of the Dolphins, but will he be the future of your Fantasy Football...
-
Burrow's Fantasy value on Bengals
The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, what should we expect from their offense in...
-
Joe Burrow to the Bengals
How soon until the Bengals' top pick becomes one of Fantasy football's top passers? It could...
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...