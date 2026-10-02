Head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters Friday that he views both Masses and Darien Porter as viable starters at outside cornerback opposite Eric Stokes, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Masses stepped into a larger role defensively in Week 2 against the Dolphins, as Porter sat out of that game due to a foot injury. Masses answered the call by picking off Malik Willis twice, and the former added another interception during the Raiders' Week 3 win over the Saints. Masses played every single defensive snap against New Orleans while Porter was limited to work on special teams, but the duo could share the field more defensively moving forward. The Raiders face the Chiefs on Sunday in a battle of 3-0 teams.