The Raiders selected Masses in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 175th overall.

Masses played three of his four-year college career at FIU before transferring to Cal as a senior, where he racked up 47 tackles (one for loss), 13 pass deflections and five interceptions. He clearly has skills playing the ball, but he has a slender frame at 6-1, 179 pounds and likely needs to bulk up. As a result of the frame, he struggles to get off blocks at times and isn't the most consistent tackler. Moses is likely bound for a depth role in 2026 and will likely be expected to contribute on special teams as a rookie while he adds to his frame.