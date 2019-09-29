Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Added opportunity due to injuries?
Renfrow could be in line for additional targets in a Week 4 tilt against the Colts with fellow wideouts J.J. Nelson (coach's decision) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) declared inactive for the contest.
The rookie has had a modest, low-upside role through the first three games, securing nine of 15 targets for 71 yards. However, Renfrow could be in for a boost in targets Sunday due to simple attrition at his position, although he's likely to still be primarily utilized in the possession role he's filled thus far.
