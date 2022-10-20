Renfrow (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Renfrow practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Raiders' injury report Thursday is notable. Friday's final report will indicate whether the team's slot man approaches Sunday's game against the Texans cleared to play or with a Week 7 injury designation. The same applies to top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wideout Mack Hollins (heel).
