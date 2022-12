Renfrow (oblique) has been activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The return of Renfrow, who last suited up Week 9, will bolster the Raiders' passing attack ahead of the team's last four games. It remains to be seen if he'll log a full workload in his return to action, but once he's up to speed, Las Vegas' slot receiver could log enough targets to merit attention in PPR formats.