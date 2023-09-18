Renfrow recorded one reception on one target for 23 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.

Renfrow was projected to see an increased role in the absence of Jakobi Meyers (concussion) sidelined. That didn't come to fruition, however, as the only Raiders pass skill-position players to receive more than three targets were Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. After failing to command a target in Week 1, Renfrow seems to face an uphill battle to be a consistent contributor to the offense in 2023.