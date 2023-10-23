Renfrow caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

Renfrow was credited with a start Sunday, but he ultimately played fewer offensive snaps (24) than rookie receiver Tre Tucker (32). Fellow wideouts Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers also hogged 25 targets between the two, leaving Renfrow little opportunity to produce. Given his diminished role in the Raiders' offense, the veteran slot receiver won't have much more fantasy appeal in Week 8 against the Lions even if Jimmy Garoppolo (back) returns to the lineup.