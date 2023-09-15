Renfrow could be poised for a larger role Sunday in Buffalo, as Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports that Jakobi Meyers (concussion) has been ruled out.

Meyers was concussed late in the 17-16 Week 1 win over the Broncos after catching nine of 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while Renfrow wasn't targeted in that game. Vegas doesn't have much depth at wide receiver, so Meyers' absence should lead to more opportunities for Renfrow in the slot while No. 4 receiver DeAndre Carter could step in on the outside opposite Davante Adams. "Jakobi's a really good football player and, so, if he's not available then everybody has to step up and give themselves great opportunities to produce, and that's a good thing for them," coach Josh McDaniels said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. Considering Renfrow had a 1,000-yard season in 2021, his track record suggests he's the player most capable of stepping up for the duration of Meyers' absence.