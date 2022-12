Coach Josh McDaniels has yet to decided whether Renfrow (oblique) will be activated for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.

Renfrow has been practicing this week after being designated for return from injured reserve, but the coach wants to see how Friday's practice goes before making a decision on Renfrow's status. If Renfrow ultimately suits up against New England, it would be his first appearance since Week 9.